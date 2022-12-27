Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2022: APPH,TSLA,LUV,NIO,DAL,SAVE,ALK

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed late in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.2%.

In company news, AppHarvest (APPH) jumped 8.4% on Tuesday after the farm company said it completed a $127 million sale-leaseback transaction with a Mastronardi Produce and COFRA Holding joint venture for its indoor leafy greens farm in Berea, Kentucky. The company also said it expects the initial harvest of Campari brand tomatoes from another indoor facility in eastern Kentucky in early January.

Tesla (TSLA) dropped 11% amid reports the electric vehicle company will again pause production in China next month, with the planned 12-day shutdown beginning Jan. 20 and overlapping the Lunar New Year.

Nio (NIO) slid 8.1% after the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer cut its Q4 deliveries by more than 14% from the midpoint of its prior guidance following a recent outbreak of the omicron variant of coronavirus in several cities in China in addition to supply chain constraints and other production difficulties.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) fell 6.2% after the US Department of Transportation late Monday said it was probing an "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays" and a "lack of prompt customer service" by the carrier in recent days. Southwest canceled 71% of its 4,003 flights on Monday compared with a 9% rate at Delta Airlines (DAL), 18% by Alaska Air Group (ALK) and 21% of Spirit Airlines' (SAVE) scheduled flights, according to the airline-tracking website FlightAware.

