Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2021: TOUR,OI,NTZ

Consumer stocks gained in early afternoon trading Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 0.8% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) rose 1.2%.

In company news, Tuniu (TOUR) shares added 4.3% after the Chinese online travel company Monday said several senior managers including CEO Donald Dunde Yu plan to purchase up to $2 million of the company's American depositary shares over the next six months in the aggregate.

O-I Glass (OI) rose 1.5% after announcing the sale of its Cristar TableTop unit to an affiliate of Brazilian glass tableware producer Nadir Figueiredo. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2022, generating about $95 million in gross proceeds.

Natuzzi (NTZ) dropped 7.5% after the Italian furniture company said late last week Vittorio Notarpietro is stepping down as chief financial officer to pursue opportunities outside the furniture industry. Natuzzi did not immediately name a successor.

