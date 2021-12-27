Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2021: DOGZ, TOUR, CHD, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.29% recently.

Dogness (International) (DOGZ) was climbing nearly 1% after it reported that its Discover Smart GPS Pet Tracker has become the second most popular product in its category in China after three weeks on the market.

Tuniu (TOUR) was slightly higher after saying some of its senior management intend to buy up to $2 million of the company's American depositary shares over the next 6 months.

Church & Dwight (CHD) said it has completed the acquisition of oral care brand TheraBreath for $580 million in cash. Church & Dwight was marginally declining recently.

