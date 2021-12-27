Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2021: AUVI,TOUR,OI,NTZ

Consumer stocks continued to rise during Monday trading, with gains supported by credit card issuer Mastercard (MA) reporting an 8.5% year-over-year increase in US retail sales during the 2021 holiday season that ran between Nov. 1 through Dec. 24.

Monday's advance, however, was limited by declines for airline and other travel companies amid a new surge in COVID 19-related flight cancellations.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was climbing 0.9%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was trading 0.8% higher.

In company news, Applied UV (AUVI) slid almost 17% after the disinfection and purification services company said chief executive James Alecxih has decided to step down rather than move with the company to Atlanta from its current headquarters in Denver. Applied UV founder and president Max Munn will be interim CEO at the company until a permanent successor is named.

Natuzzi (NTZ) dropped 6.1% after the Italian furniture company said late last week Vittorio Notarpietro is stepping down as chief financial officer to pursue opportunities outside the furniture industry. The company has begun the search for a successor, it said.

To the upside, Tuniu (TOUR) shares added 3.7% after the Chinese online travel company Monday said several senior managers, including CEO Donald Dunde Yu plan to purchase up to $2 million of the company's American depositary shares over the next six months in the aggregate.

O-I Glass (OI) rose 2.6% after announcing the sale of its Cristar TableTop unit to an affiliate of Brazilian glass tableware producer Nadir Figueiredo. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2022, generating about $95 million in gross proceeds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.