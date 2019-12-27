Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2019: MIK,LITB,LNDC,WMT

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.09%

MCD +0.58%

DIS +0.23%

KO +0.56%

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Friday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead slightly more than 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Michaels (MIK) climbed more than 17% after the arts-and-crafts retailer Friday said it tapped former Walmart (WMT) executive Ashley Buchanan to be its CEO-designate beginning on Jan. 6. Buchanan, who most recently was chief operations officer for Walmart's e-commerce unit, will succeed Mark Cosby as chief executive CEO on April 1 following a transition period. The company also said chief financial officer Denise Paulonis will step down on Jan. 31 to join another company.

In other sector news:

(+) LightInTheBox (LITB) rose over 5% after the online retailer said Chief Executive Jian He recently purchased 151,089 of the company's American depository shares. The company did not provide pricing or other details of the public market transactions.

(-) Landec (LNDC) slid 1.5% on Friday after saying Gregory Skinner has stepped down after 20 years as chief financial officer at the health and wellness foods company, citing personal reasons. Brian McLaughlin, the chief financial officer of its Curation Foods unit since 2015, will succeed Skinner on an interim basis beginning on Jan. 8 in addition to staying in his current role.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.