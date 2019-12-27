Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2019: LITB, RH, GWR, ARCO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.18%

MCD: +0.15%

DIS: +0.24%

CVS: Flat

KO: Flat

Most consumer giants were gaining pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) LightInTheBox Holding (LITB), which was advancing more than 9% after saying its CEO, Jian He, purchased 151,089 American depositary shares of the company's common stock in the open market.

(-) RH (RH) was down more than 2% as the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400, taking the place of Genesee & Wyoming (GWR), which is being acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP).

In other sector news:

(+) McDonald's (MCD) South American franchisee Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) was found guilty of six serious violations of Peru's local safety and health laws and is facing a potential fine of up to $250,000 after two employees died while doing kitchen work at one of the McDonald's branches in the country, according to reports. McDonald's was slightly higher recently.

