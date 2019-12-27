Consumer Sector Update for 12/27/2019: DKS,MIK,LITB,LNDC,WMT

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.06%

MCD +0.58%

DIS +0.07%

CVS -0.09%

KO +0.48%

Consumer stocks remained moderately higher Friday afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.4% in late trade while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) rose 1.5% on Friday after Consumer Edge began analyst coverage of the retailer with an equal-weight stock rating and a $49 price target.

In other sector news:

(+) Michaels (MIK) climbed more than 45% after the arts-and-crafts retailer Friday said it tapped former Walmart (WMT) executive Ashley Buchanan to be its CEO-designate beginning on Jan. 6. Buchanan, who most recently was chief operations officer for Walmart's e-commerce unit, will succeed Mark Cosby as chief executive CEO on April 1 following a transition period. The company also said chief financial officer Denise Paulonis will step down on Jan. 31 to join another company.

(+) LightInTheBox (LITB) rose over 6% after the online retailer said Chief Executive Jian He recently purchased 151,089 of the company's American depository shares. The company did not provide pricing or other details of the public market transactions.

(-) Landec (LNDC) slid 1.3% on Friday after saying Gregory Skinner has stepped down after 20 years as chief financial officer at the health and wellness foods company, citing personal reasons. Brian McLaughlin, the chief financial officer of its Curation Foods unit since 2015, will succeed Skinner on an interim basis beginning on Jan. 8 in addition to staying in his current role.

