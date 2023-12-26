Consumer Sector Update for 12/26/2023: NIO, MANU, ID

Consumer stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In economic news, US retail sales grew less than expected during the holiday season and fell well short of last year's growth pace, according to a Mastercard report.

In corporate news, Nio (NIO) has rolled out its new flagship electric vehicle -- the ET9 -- to compete with Mercedes Benz's Maybach and Porsche's Panamera series, media outlets reported Saturday. Nio shares jumped almost 9%.

Manchester United (MANU) shares were gaining 2.9% after the company agreed to sell a 25% stake to Ineos Chair Jim Ratcliffe.

Parts ID (ID) said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Its shares plunged more than 43% before they were halted.

