News & Insights

Markets
NIO

Consumer Sector Update for 12/26/2023: NIO, MANU, ID

December 26, 2023 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In economic news, US retail sales grew less than expected during the holiday season and fell well short of last year's growth pace, according to a Mastercard report.

In corporate news, Nio (NIO) has rolled out its new flagship electric vehicle -- the ET9 -- to compete with Mercedes Benz's Maybach and Porsche's Panamera series, media outlets reported Saturday. Nio shares jumped almost 9%.

Manchester United (MANU) shares were gaining 2.9% after the company agreed to sell a 25% stake to Ineos Chair Jim Ratcliffe.

Parts ID (ID) said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Its shares plunged more than 43% before they were halted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NIO
MANU
ID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.