News & Insights

Markets
MANU

Consumer Sector Update for 12/26/2023: MANU, NIO, XLP, XLY

December 26, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were unchanged recently.

Manchester United (MANU) was gaining over 1% after saying it agreed to sell a 25% stake to Ineos Group Holdings Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Nio (NIO) rolled out its new flagship electric vehicle, called ET9, to compete with Mercedes Benz's Maybach and Porsche's Panamera series, media outlets reported. Nio was advancing by more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU
NIO
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.