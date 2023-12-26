Consumer Sector Update for 12/26/2023: MANU, NIO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were unchanged recently.

Manchester United (MANU) was gaining over 1% after saying it agreed to sell a 25% stake to Ineos Group Holdings Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Nio (NIO) rolled out its new flagship electric vehicle, called ET9, to compete with Mercedes Benz's Maybach and Porsche's Panamera series, media outlets reported. Nio was advancing by more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.