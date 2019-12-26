Consumer Sector Update for 12/26/2019: TIF,AMZN,LK,SBUX,TSLA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.27%

MCD +0.06%

DIS +0.04%

CVS -0.36%

KO +0.16%

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Thursday trading, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising more than 1.0%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Tiffany (TIF) was little changed after the luxury products retailer reported single-digit growth in sales during the run-up to Christmas, with demand by customers in mainland China helping offset disappointing sales in Japan where the company blamed an increase in the consumption tax for a 9% to 11% year-over-year decline in sales. Global net sales rose by 1% to 3% between Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, the company said, led by a 5% to 7% increase in the Asia Pacific region.

In other sector news:

(+) Amazon.com (AMZN) climbed over 4% after the online retailer Thursday reported record-breaking sales during the 2019 holiday season, saying customers ordered billions of items worldwide, including tens of millions of its devices, through the company's e-commerce platform. The holiday season was also record-breaking for independent third-party sellers who posted double-digit growth compared with year-ago levels and surpassing more than 1 billion items in sales.

(+) Luckin Coffee (LK) rose 3% on Thursday following a report it has become the largest coffee chain in China, outnumbering rival Starbucks (SBUX) by more than 600 locations. Luckin Coffee now operates 4,910 shops compared with Starbucks' 4,300 locations, Caixin Global said Wednesday, citing Thinknum Alternative Data.

(+) Tesla (TSLA) was more than 1% higher, easing from a 1.9% advance to a new, all-time high of $433.48 a share earlier Thursday that followed Wedbush raising its price target for electric car-maker's stock by $100 to $370 a share, citing Q4 demand for the company's Model 3 sedan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.