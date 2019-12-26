Consumer Sector Update for 12/26/2019: RYCE, AMZN, TIF, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.30%

MCD: +0.22%

DIS: +0.21%

CVS: +0.07%

KO: +0.02%

Leading consumer stocks were rallying pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Amira Nature Foods (RYCE), which was 3% higher after it secured a $40 million contract to supply basmati rice to an unidentified repeat customer from the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

In other sector news:

(+) Amazon.com (AMZN) was slightly gaining after saying that this holiday season saw record-breaking sales as billions of items were ordered worldwide on the eCommerce major's platform along with tens of millions of the company's devices.

(=) Tiffany (TIF) was flat as it posted a single-digit growth in sales during the run-up to Christmas, as demand from consumers based in mainland China helped offset its performance in Japan where the company blamed an increase in the consumption tax for declining sales.

