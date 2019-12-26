Consumer Sector Update for 12/26/2019: AMZN,LK,SBUX,TSLA

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing less than 0.1% Thursday afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising 1.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Amazon.com (AMZN) climbed 4.1% after the online retailer Thursday reported record-breaking sales during the 2019 holiday season, saying customers ordered billions of items worldwide, including tens of millions of its devices, through the company's e-commerce platform. The holiday season was also record breaking for independent third-party sellers who posted double-digit growth compared with year-ago levels and surpassing more than 1 billion item in sales.

In other sector news:

(+) Luckin Coffee (LK) rose nearly 3% on Thursday following a report it has become the largest coffee chain in China, outnumbering rival Starbucks (SBUX) by more than 600 locations. Luckin Coffee now operates 4,910 shops compared with Starbucks' 4,300 locations, Caixin Global said Wednesday, citing Thinknum Alternative Data.

(+) Tesla (TSLA) still was more than 1% higher, easing from a 1.9% advance to a new, all-time high of $433.48 a share earlier Thursday that followed Wedbush raising its price target for electric car-maker's stock by $100 to $370 a share, citing Q4 demand for the company's Model 3 sedan.

