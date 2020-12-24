Consumer Sector Update for 12/24/2020: PDD,BABA,LIVX

Consumer stocks were posting small gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was advancing about 0.2%.

In company news, Pinduoduo (PDD) shares climbed nearly 9% Thursday after Chinese regulators launched an anti-trust probe into its e-commerce rival Alibaba (BABA).

Alibaba (BABA) shares fell over 14% after saying it was "actively" cooperating with the State Administration for Market Regulation in the investment, adding its business operations "remain normal."

LiveXLive Media (LIVX) closed fractionally lower, giving back an 8.1% gain earlier Thursday that followed the digital media company saying it completed its acquisition of e-commerce merchandise company Custom Personalization Solutions for $12 million in stock. LiveXLive is expecting the deal will immediately add to shareholders' equity and its future earnings, adding it also includes about $5.2 million in working capital.

