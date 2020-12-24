Consumer Sector Update for 12/24/2020: LIVX, BABA, APO, BUD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat premarket Thursday.

Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were unchanged recently.

LiveXLive Media (LIVX) was gaining more than 11% in value after saying it has completed the acquisition of Custom Personalization Solutions, an e-commerce merchandise company, in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $12 million.

Alibaba (BABA) was slipping past 9% after saying it received a notice of investigation from China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

Apollo Global Management (APO) said after markets closed Wednesday that it is leading a group of accounts and entities advised by Apollo, as well as institutional investors, to acquire a 49.9% stake in US-based metal container plants of Belgium-based brewer Anheuser-Busch (BUD) for $3 billion. Anheuser-Busch was flat in recent trading.

