Consumer Sector Update for 12/24/2019: SSNT,AMD,ABIL

Technology stocks were little changed on Tuesday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising just over 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) jumped more than 12% after the IT services company Tuesday declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable Jan. 14 to shareholders of record on Jan. 7. Additional distributions are possible in the future if business conditions allow, SilverSun said.

In other sector news:

(+) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) climbed almost 2% after RBC Capital Markets Tuesday increased its price target for the chipmaker by $3 to $53 a share and reiterated its outperform rating for its stock.

(-) Ability (ABIL) slid over 44%. The Israeli tactical communications equipment manufacturer said its stock will be dropped from the Nasdaq Global Select exchange, effective with the start of Thursday's regular session, after the Nasdaq Stock Market rejected its proposal to regain compliance with rules requiring listed companies to maintain at least $2.5 million in shareholder equity or a minimum market value of $35 million. The company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

