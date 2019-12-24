Consumer Sector Update for 12/24/2019: RYCE,DIS,AVP

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.39%

MCD +0.33%

DIS +0.37%

CVS +0.12%

KO -0.22%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Tuesday's holiday-shortened session, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Amira Nature Foods (RYCE) rose 15% after the UAE-based specialty rice producer announced a new, $40 million contract to supply basmati rice to an unidentified repeat customer from the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The company is expecting to recognize revenue from the contract during its FY21 ending March 31, 2021.

In other sector news:

(+) Disney (DIS) was narrowly higher after the $175.5 million box office from the first three days of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" exceeded company projections but fell short of analyst forecasts and also lagged sales for prior episodes in the long-running space-opera franchise. Disney had been expecting the movie to open with $165 million in sales while analysts had been looking for "Skywalker" to take in around $200 million in its domestic debut and the previous installment, "The Last Jedi" grossed $220 million in its 2017 debut.

(-) Avon Products (AVP) declined fractionally. The beauty and personal care products company Tuesday said it will pay a one-time, special dividend of $0.016 per share on Jan. 6 to investors of record on Dec. 30.

