Consumer Sector Update for 12/24/2019: PK, DIT, HLT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.10%

MCD: Flat

DIS: -0.03%

CVS: +0.26%

KO: -0.02%

Consumer heavyweights were mixed in pre-market trading Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(=) Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) was unchanged after it completed the sale of the Le Meridien New Orleans hotel located in New Orleans, La. for gross proceeds of $84 million, before customary closing costs.

(=) AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) was flat after saying it will pay a special dividend of $0.28 per share, effective Jan. 28 to shareholders of record on Jan. 6.

(=) Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), a US hotel chain, is planning to start a new brand targeting young professionals, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources. Hilton was unchanged after the news.

