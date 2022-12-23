Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2022: TGNA,XPON,GMBL,LMNR

Consumer stocks were advancing during Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising by 0.6%.

Consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan index, rose to a 59.7 final reading for December, exceeding market expectations for no change from the preliminary 59.1 print this month. Consumer spending also edged 0.1% higher in November, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, lagging Wall Street expectations for a 0.2% increase last month.

In company news, TEGNA (TNGA) shares rose 3% after prospective buyer Standard General said it has no plans for newsroom reductions at any of the television stations for the first two years following its proposed $8.6 billion acquisition of the media company. The hedge fund, however, also said in a Dec. 22 letter to the Federal Communications Commission it can't entirely predict future economic conditions or industry changes that may force it to change that pledge.

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) gained 3.2% Friday after the company named Alex Igelman to be its new chief executive, with the co-founder of FairP2P and Esports Capital succeeding Grant Johnson, who left the company on December 3. Igelman becomes CEO effective January 3.

Expion360 (XPON) rallied Friday, climbing nearly 148% in late trading after it was selected to be the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries for an overland trailer sold by a US sports utility vehicle manufacturer at more than 5,000 locations beginning early in 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the downside, Limoneira (LMNR) slid 8.1% after the agribusiness company reported late Thursday a Q4 net loss of $0.16 per share, improving on a $0.28-per-share loss during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.10 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

