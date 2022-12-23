Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2022: AVO, LMNR, IMBI, XLP, XLY

December 23, 2022 — 09:13 am EST

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing 0.4%.

Mission Produce (AVO) was shedding more than 14% in value, a day after the company reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.24 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast EPS of $0.36.

Limoneira (LMNR) reported a Q4 net loss late Thursday of $0.16 per share, improving on a $0.28-per-share loss during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share. Limoneira was more than 12% lower premarket Friday.

iMedia Brands (IMBI) was rallying past 21% early Friday, a day after it said it entered an agreement to sell three of its four buildings to Pontus Capital unit Pontus Net Lease Advisors for $48 million.

