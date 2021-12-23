Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2021: NKLA,SGMS,SCPL,CROX

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.3%.

In company news, Nikola (NKLA) gained over 18% after the electric truck-maker tweeted late Wednesday its "first customer delivery (was) done" with "more to come." Earlier Wednesday, Nikola affiliate Thompson Truck Centers said it signed a letter of intent for the sale of 100 Nikola Tre BEV Trucks to Heniff Transportation Systems.

Scientific Games (SGMS) climbed over 11% after overnight withdrawing its bid to acquire the 19% equity interest in mobile games company SciPlay (SCPL) it didn't already own after the two sides were unable to finalize a deal. A special board panel at SciPlay has been discussing a potential agreement since rejecting Scientific Games' initial all-stock bid in July. SciPlay shares were more than 15% lower in recent trade.

Crocs (CROX) slid more than 14% after the footwear company Thursday announced plans to acquire the Hey Dude casual shoe brand, paying $2.05 billion in cash and also issuing $450 million in Crocs shares to Hey Dude CEO Officer Alessandro Rosano. The deal is expected to close during the first three months of 2022, Crocs said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.