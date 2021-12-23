Markets
JD

Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2021: JD, SGMS, AVO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing by 0.16% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently climbing by 0.33%.

JD.com (JD) was shedding more than 6% after announcing that Tencent Holdings, which owns 17% of its outstanding capital, will distribute roughly 460 million class A JD.com shares that it currently owns worth about $16.4 billion to Tencent shareholders.

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) was climbing past 8% after saying it has pulled out of its previously announced all-stock offer to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay that it does not currently own.

Mission Produce (AVO) was slipping past 12% after posting a fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.24 per diluted share, down from $0.34 a year earlier.

