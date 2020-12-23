Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2020: XL,PIC,MGA,MX.TO,NKLA,RSG

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.4%.

In company news, XL Fleet (XL) sped to a more than 54% gain after the vehicle-electrification company Wednesday completed its merger with blank check firm Pivotal Investment II (PIC). Pivotal shareholders approved the deal on Monday, providing the combined companies with $350 million in cash to develop new electrification products for municipal and commercial fleet operators. Pivotal shares also were rising over 27%.

Magna International (MGA) was 9.9% higher this afternoon, earlier climbing over 12% to touch a new record high of $74.60 a share in US trade, after the Canadian auto-parts company announced a new joint venture with LG Electronics to make e-motors, inverters, onboard chargers and related e-powertrain systems. The companies expect to finalize the partnership by July and eventually hire more than 1,000 employees at LG locations in the US, South Korea and China.

Nikola (NKLA) slid 9.8% after the electric vehicle-maker and Republic Services (RSG) ended their collaboration to produce an battery-powered refuse truck for the waste hauler due to longer-than-expected development time and unexpected costs. "This was the right decision for both companies given the resources and investments required," Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in prepared remarks. Republic shares were 0.2% lower.

