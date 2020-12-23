Markets
MGA

Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2020: MGA, BLNK, TRIP, XLY, XLP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed modestly higher pre-bell Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.1% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.2% recently.

LG Electronics and Magna International (MGA), a mobility technology company, said they agreed to form a joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain, to manufacture e-motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and related e-drive systems. Magna International was climbing by more than 14% recently.

Blink Charging (BLNK) was down more than 1%, offsetting a portion of its gains from the previous day when it announced an exclusive 7-year agreement to own and operate electric vehicle charging stations across the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) was up 0.5% after saying the aggregate amount of revolving commitments available under a 2015 credit line has been cut to $500 million from $1 billion as part of a third amendment to the agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGA BLNK TRIP XLY XLP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular