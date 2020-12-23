Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2020: MGA, BLNK, TRIP, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were mixed modestly higher pre-bell Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.1% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.2% recently.

LG Electronics and Magna International (MGA), a mobility technology company, said they agreed to form a joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain, to manufacture e-motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and related e-drive systems. Magna International was climbing by more than 14% recently.

Blink Charging (BLNK) was down more than 1%, offsetting a portion of its gains from the previous day when it announced an exclusive 7-year agreement to own and operate electric vehicle charging stations across the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) was up 0.5% after saying the aggregate amount of revolving commitments available under a 2015 credit line has been cut to $500 million from $1 billion as part of a third amendment to the agreement.

