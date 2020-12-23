Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2020: AMBC,RJF,PAYX

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.6%.

In company news, Ambac Financial (AMBC) climbed 2.7% after the specialty insurer Wednesday said it was buying 80% of privately held property and casualty underwriter Xchange for an unspecified amount. Ambac is expecting the deal will generate additional fee-based income and "attractive" risk adjusted returns. Ambac also said it was approved to offer surplus lines insurance in Arizona through its Everspan Indemnity Insurance Co.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) rose 1.3% on Wednesday after reporting a 13.3% increase in client assets under administration during November compared with year-ago levels, rising to $993.3 million. Financial assets under management grew 10.3% year-over-year to $163.8 billion, the company said.

Paychex (PAYX) declined 1.5% this afternoon, giving back a 3.4% advance earlier Wednesday to a best-ever $99.95 a share after the payroll and employee benefits processor reported a 0.7% year-over-year decline in revenue during its Q2 ended Nov. 30, falling to $983.7 million but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $956.30 million. Non-GAAP net income of $0.73 per share also topped the analyst mean by $0.07 per share and the company raised its FY21 earnings and revenue forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.