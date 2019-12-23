Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2019: PLAY, TSLA, JD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

Top consumer stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY), which was up more than 2% after New York-based hedge fund manager Hill Path Holdings said in a filing that it now has a 7% equity interest in the restaurant chain.

In other sector news:

(+) Chinese banks have agreed to provide Tesla (TSLA) a RMB10 billion ($1.4 billion) five-year loan facility to be used on the company's newly launched Gigafactory in Shanghai, Reuters reported, citing sources. Tesla was recently up more than 1%.

(+) JD.com's (JD) logistics unit has had early talks with banks over a potential overseas IPO that could fetch $8 billion to $10 billion as the unit targets a valuation of at least $30 billion, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The listing could happen in Hong Kong or New York. JD.com was climbing by more than 1% recently.

