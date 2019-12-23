Markets
PLAY

Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2019: PLAY, TSLA, JD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.37%

MCD: +0.18%

DIS: -0.43%

CVS: +0.12%

KO: +0.27%

Top consumer stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY), which was up more than 2% after New York-based hedge fund manager Hill Path Holdings said in a filing that it now has a 7% equity interest in the restaurant chain.

In other sector news:

(+) Chinese banks have agreed to provide Tesla (TSLA) a RMB10 billion ($1.4 billion) five-year loan facility to be used on the company's newly launched Gigafactory in Shanghai, Reuters reported, citing sources. Tesla was recently up more than 1%.

(+) JD.com's (JD) logistics unit has had early talks with banks over a potential overseas IPO that could fetch $8 billion to $10 billion as the unit targets a valuation of at least $30 billion, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The listing could happen in Hong Kong or New York. JD.com was climbing by more than 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAY TSLA JD WMT MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular