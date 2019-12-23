Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2019: PFGC,DEAC,TJX

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT-0.69%

MCD -0.01%

DIS -1.53%

CVS -0.03%

KO +0.04%

Consumer stocks were little changed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping just over 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing less than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Performance Food Group (PFGC) rose almost 4% after the food-distribution company late Friday said the Federal Trade Commission signed off on its proposed, $2 billion acquisition of privately held rival Reinhart Foodservice and setting the stage for a Dec. 30 closing on the deal, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of any remaining closing conditions.

In other sector news:

(+) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (DEAC) rose 6% after the shell company announced its private equity-backed purchases of sport-wagering company DraftKings and gaming technologies provider SBtech. Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies will operate under the DraftKings name with DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins remaining in his current post with the merged companies, which will stay in the public markets after obtaining a new ticker symbol.

(+) TJX Companies (TJX) was swinging between gains and losses Monday after the retailer said it was working to improve its recall procedures in response to US Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) Sunday calling for a federal probe of the company. TJX allegedly continued to sell almost two dozen recalled products over the past five years. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission in late November issued a full list of the recalled products and said the company sold at least 1,200 units before completely pulling those products off its shelves.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.