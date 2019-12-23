Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2019: LGF-A,LGF-B,CMCSA,PFGC,DEAC,TJX

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.01%

MCD -0.37%

DIS -1.46%

CVS -0.13%

KO -0.12%

Consumer stocks still were adding to the mid-day declines, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping just over 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling nearly 0.2%, reversing a small gain.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Lionsgate (LGF.A, LGF.B) was 8% higher in late trade after the production studio said it reached a long-term agreement with Comcast (CMCSA) to continue carrying its Starz and Starz Encore premium cable channels on Comcast's Xfinity cable systems and Comcast Flex platform. The companies also announced a new content deal, with Comcast's NBCUniversal unit licensing hundreds of films and television shows from Lionsgate for its Peacock streaming service, which is set to launch in April. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (DEAC) rose 6% after the shell company announced its private equity-backed purchases of sport-wagering company DraftKings and gaming technologies provider SBtech. Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies will operate under the DraftKings name with DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins remaining in his current post with the merged companies, which will stay in the public markets after obtaining a new ticker symbol.

(+) Performance Food Group (PFGC) rose almost 4% after the food-distribution company late Friday said the Federal Trade Commission signed off on its proposed, $2 billion acquisition of privately held rival Reinhart Foodservice and setting the stage for a Dec. 30 closing on the deal, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of any remaining closing conditions.

(+) TJX Companies (TJX) was swinging between small gains and losses Monday. The retailer said it was working to improve its recall procedures in response to US Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) calling for a federal probe of the company after the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in late November said it kept selling 19 different recalled products over the past five years before finally pulling those products off its shelves.

