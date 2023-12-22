News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2023: STZ, LGF.A, NKE

December 22, 2023 — 03:39 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.6%.

In corporate news, Constellation Brands' (STZ) fiscal Q3 results will likely reflect the "lowest performance quarter" of the year in terms of earnings, but the company is likely to see better beer trends beyond the current fiscal year, Wedbush said Friday. The investment firm reiterated its $300 price target and outperform rating on the stock. Constellation shares added 0.7%.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) said Friday its studio business will be combined with blank-check firm Screaming Eagle Acquisition to create Lionsgate Studios in a deal that values the business at about $4.6 billion. Lions Gate shares fell 4.5%.

Nike (NKE) shares dropped 12% after it said it expects full fiscal year revenue to advance 1%, cutting its previous guidance of mid-single-digit percentage growth.

