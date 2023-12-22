Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2023: NKE, LMNR, BYON, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

Nike (NKE) was falling past 11% after saying it now expects full fiscal year revenue to be up 1%, cutting its previous guidance of mid-single-digit percentage growth as it cites a slowdown in demand and a highly promotional environment.

Limoneira (LMNR) was up more than 4% after it reported overnight a fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.15 per diluted share, narrower than the $0.32 loss a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.15 loss.

Beyond's (BYON) board increased the company's stock repurchase program by $50 million to $150 million. Beyond was nearly 2% higher in recent Friday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.