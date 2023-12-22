News & Insights

Markets
NKE

Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2023: NKE, LMNR, BYON, XLP, XLY

December 22, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

Nike (NKE) was falling past 11% after saying it now expects full fiscal year revenue to be up 1%, cutting its previous guidance of mid-single-digit percentage growth as it cites a slowdown in demand and a highly promotional environment.

Limoneira (LMNR) was up more than 4% after it reported overnight a fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.15 per diluted share, narrower than the $0.32 loss a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.15 loss.

Beyond's (BYON) board increased the company's stock repurchase program by $50 million to $150 million. Beyond was nearly 2% higher in recent Friday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKE
LMNR
BYON
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.