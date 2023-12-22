Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2023: LGF.A, NKE, UAL, AAL, LUV

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) said Friday its studio business will be combined with blank-check firm Screaming Eagle Acquisition to create Lionsgate Studios in a deal that values the business at about $4.6 billion. Lions Gate shares tumbled 5%.

Nike (NKE) shares slumped 11% after it said it expects full fiscal year revenue to advance 1%, cutting its previous guidance of mid-single-digit percentage growth.

Major US airlines shares eased in recent Friday trading, a day after Reuters reported that the US Department of Transportation is looking into frequent flyer programs for potential unfair practices. United (UAL) eased 0.1%, American Airlines (AAL) declined 0.5% and Southwest (LUV) dropped 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.