Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: KMX,EVK,CHPT,EFSH

Consumer stocks cut its midday decline Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) sinking 1.3%.

In company news, CarMax (KMX) was sinking 3.7% late in Thursday trading, partially recovering from a 12% slide to its lowest share price since October 2016, after the used-vehicle retailer missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 earnings and sales. It earned $0.24 per share during the three months ended Nov. 30, down from $1.63 per share last year, while net sale slumped 24% to $6.51 billion. Analysts had been looking for EPS of $0.65 and $7.18 billion, respectively.

Ever-Glory (EVK) was dropping almost 30% after earlier plunging more than 44% to a record low of $0.30 a share, after the apparel company said it was voluntarily delisting its stock from the Nasdaq Global Markets, citing the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.

Chargepoint Holdings (CHPT) fell 7.1% after Piper Sandler Thursday cut its price target for the electric vehicle recharging company by $3 to $13 and reiterating its neutral rating for the stock.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) was 1.6% lower, reversing a nearly 8% gain earlier Thursday, after the consumer products company announced its purchase of ICU Eyewear Holdings, paying $4 million in cash and also issuing a $500,000 unsecured promissory note for designer of non-prescription reading glasses and sunglasses.

