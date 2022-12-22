Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: KMX, EVK, TSN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.37% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

CarMax (KMX) was shedding over 13% in value after it reported fiscal Q3 net earnings of $0.24 per diluted share, down from $1.63 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ forecast $0.65.

Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) was retreating by more than 20% after saying it will voluntarily delist its common shares from the Nasdaq Global Market, with Dec. 23 as its last trading day on the stock market.

Tyson Foods (TSN) will see hundreds of departures from two business units ahead of the planned consolidation of its corporate offices to northwest Arkansas next year, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources with knowledge of the details. Tyson Foods was marginally lower recently.

