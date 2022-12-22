Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: EVK,CHPT,EFSH

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.9%.

In company news, Ever-Glory (EVK) was dropping over 39% after earlier plunging more than 44% to a record low of $0.30 a share, after the apparel company said it was voluntarily delisting its stock from the Nasdaq Global Markets, citing the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.

Chargepoint Holdings (CHPT) fell almost 11% after Piper Sandler Thursday cut its price target for the electric vehicle recharging company by $3 to $13 and reiterating its neutral rating for the stock.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) was 3.1% lower, reversing a nearly 8% gain earlier Thursday, after the consumer products company announced its purchase of ICU Eyewear Holdings, paying $4 million in cash and also issuing a $500,000 unsecured promissory note for designer of non-prescription reading glasses and sunglasses.

