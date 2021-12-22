Markets
NAKD

Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2021: NAKD, BABA, TSLA, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.32% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.40%.

Naked Brand Group (NAKD) was surging past 1,103% after saying shareholders overwhelmingly approved its acquisition of electric-vehicle maker Cenntro. The company also terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering of up to $300 million, saying it expects to have sufficient funds to close the deal following the recent $20 million private placement.

China's cybersecurity regulator suspended an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Group Holding's (BABA) cloud unit, Reuters said, citing Chinese media reports. Alibaba was recently down more than 4%.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he has sold "enough" stock in the electric-car company to reach his 10% target, media reports said, citing satirical website Babylon Bee. Tesla was recently climbing more than 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NAKD BABA TSLA XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular