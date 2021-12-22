Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2021: NAKD, BABA, TSLA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.32% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.40%.

Naked Brand Group (NAKD) was surging past 1,103% after saying shareholders overwhelmingly approved its acquisition of electric-vehicle maker Cenntro. The company also terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering of up to $300 million, saying it expects to have sufficient funds to close the deal following the recent $20 million private placement.

China's cybersecurity regulator suspended an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Group Holding's (BABA) cloud unit, Reuters said, citing Chinese media reports. Alibaba was recently down more than 4%.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he has sold "enough" stock in the electric-car company to reach his 10% target, media reports said, citing satirical website Babylon Bee. Tesla was recently climbing more than 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.