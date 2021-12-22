Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2021: HTZ,THO,CVGW

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.6%.

In company news, Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) climbed 6% after the rental car company said investors have tendered all 1.5 million of its outstanding Series A preferred shares for repurchase at $1,250 each, or a total of $1.875 billion.

Thor Industries (THO) rose 4.5% after the recreational vehicles manufacturer late Tuesday authorized a new $250 million stock buyback program running over the next three years.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) turned 2.2% lower, reversing a 1.5% gain earlier Wednesday that followed the avocado distributor named Brian Kocher, the former chief executive at the Castellini Group of Companies, to be its new president and CEO, effective Feb. 1. He succeeds Steve Hollister, a Calavo board member who had been interim chief executive since September.

