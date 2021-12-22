Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2021: DOGZ,HTZ,THO,CVGW

Consumer stocks were ending Wednesday's trading session broadly higher after the Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 115.8 from 111.9 in November, topping market expectations.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) rallied 1.5% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) rose 0.4%.

In company news, Dogness (DOGZ) fetched a gain of nearly 11% after the dog and cat accessories supplier announced an expanded its partnership with an unnamed China e-commerce company described as one of the world's largest with more than 500 million active customers.

Thor Industries (THO) shares rose 4.2% after the recreational vehicles manufacturer authorized a new $250 million stock buyback program over the next three years.

Hertz Global (HTZ) climbed 3.8% after the rental car company said investors have tendered all 1.5 million of its outstanding Series A preferred shares for repurchase at $1,250 each, for a total of $1.875 billion.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) turned 1.1% lower, reversing a 1.5% gain earlier in the day. The avocado distributor named Brian Kocher CEO, effective Feb. 1. The former the former Castellini Group chief executive will succeed Steve Hollister, a Calavo board member who has served as interim CEO since September.

