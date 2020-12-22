Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2020: KMX,CCL,CUK,SPWH,AMTX

Consumer stocks were ending lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, CarMax (KMX) slid 7.6% after reporting a 0.8% drop in Q3 comparable sales of used cars as "demand softened and sales trended down" later in the quarter, upstaging better-than-expected net income and sales for the three months ended Nov. 30. The company blamed the slowdown on state and local governments issued new restrictions on movements and occupancies as COVID-19 cases surged again during the quarter.

Carnival (CCL,CUK) fell 5% after saying its Costa Cruises unit officially took delivery of its new Costa Firenze cruise liner from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Tuesday, the 11th ship Fincantieri has built in Costa's 14-vessel fleet. The 135,500-ton, 5,200-passenger Costa Firenze is scheduled to set sail Feb. 28 with stops along Mediterranean coast, including Florence, Marseille and Barcelona before moving to Asia later this year.

To the upside, Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) rose more than 39% after the retailer agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors, the parent company of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, for $18 per share in cash, or more than 42% above Monday's closing price. The companies said the deal reflects their "highly complementary business philosophies and geographic footprints."

MDC Partners (MDCA) shares climbed almost 15% after announcing plans to merge with Stagwell Media, creating a global marketing services company with more than 8,600 employees in nearly two dozen countries. MDC investors will own about 21% of the combined companies, with MDC board chairman and CEO Mark Penn continuing in those roles after the deal closes and MDC Partners continuing to operate under the same name and trading under the MDCA ticker symbol.

