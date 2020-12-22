Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2020: CVGW, ALSK, PTON, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were flat before markets open on Tuesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were both unchanged.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) declined more than 14% after reporting on Monday fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.34, down from $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.64. Revenue was down to $234.4 million from $292.2 million a year ago. The Street forecast was $256.1 million.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) was flat. The company said Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor have increased the price of their acquisition proposal to $3.26 per share in cash from $3.20 per share for a total enterprise value of about $325 million, including net debt.

Meanwhile, Peloton (PTON) rose more than 11% after announcing on Monday a deal to acquire Precor for $420 million. The deal is expected to close early next year.

