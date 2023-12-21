Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2023: MLKN, KMX, WHR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.5% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 1.2%.

MillerKnoll (MLKN) was over 3.6% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55.

CarMax (KMX) was gaining over 10% in value after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, up from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41.

Whirlpool (WHR) was advancing 0.9% after it filed a registration statement for the potential sale of an unspecified amount of securities from time to time.

