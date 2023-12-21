Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2023: LTRY, CCL, KMX, HMC

Consumer stocks advanced late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.4%.

In corporate news, Lottery.com (LTRY) shares doubled. Prosperity Investment Management committed to invest $18 million in the company.

Carnival (CCL) shares jumped 5.8% after the cruise line operator posted better-than-expected improvements in fiscal Q4 results backed by strong demand and a robust pricing environment.

CarMax (KMX) gained 4.5% after the company reported fiscal Q3 earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

Honda (HMC) said it's recalling 2.6 million 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles in the US due to the risk of a crash or injury because of a fuel pump defect that could cause the engine to not start or stall while driving. Honda shares climbed 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.