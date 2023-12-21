Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2023: CCL, KMX, HMC

Consumer stocks were edging up Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

In corporate news, Carnival (CCL) shares jumped 6% after the cruise line operator posted better-than-expected improvements in fiscal Q4 results backed by strong demand and a robust pricing environment.

CarMax (KMX) gained 4% after the company reported fiscal Q3 earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

Honda (HMC) said it's recalling 2.6 million 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles in the US due to the risk of a crash or injury because of a fuel pump defect that could cause the engine to not start or stall while driving. Honda shares were little changed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.