Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2022: NKE, SIX, CVGW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up past 1% recently.

Nike (NKE) was advancing by more than 12% after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, up from $0.83 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.64.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management said the amusement park operator is "significantly undervalued" and that it could monetize its real estate while turning operations around. Six Flags Entertainment was up over 7% in recent premarket activity.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.32. Calavo Growers was recently retreating past 14%.

