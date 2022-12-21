Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2022: NKE, CCL, CUK, TTC

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.6%.

Data Wednesday showed consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board index rose to a 108.3 reading in December, up from November's 101.4 score and market expectations for a 101 print this month.

In company news, Nike (NKE) ran away with market-leading gains on Wednesday, rising over 13%, after the athletic wear company overnight reported improved fiscal Q2 results, including an $0.85 per-share profit for the three months ended Nov. 30, up from $0.83 during the same quarter last year and beating the consensus on Capital IQ by $0.21 per share. Net revenue increased 17% to $13.32 billion, also exceeding the $12.57 billion Street view.

Carnival (CCL, CUK) sailed to a 5.4% gain after the cruise operator reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.85 per share, more than halving its $1.72 per-share loss during the prior-year period and beating the analyst consensus expecting an $0.89 per-share loss for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

Toro Co. (TTC) was inching 0.1% higher, rebounding from a nearly 6% morning slump, after the power-equipment company Wednesday reported a 22% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q4 net sales, rising to $1.17 billion during the three months ended Oct. 31 but still lagging the four-analyst consensus call expecting $1.18 billion in sales. It also sees non-GAAP net income for the current fiscal year in a range of $4.70 to $4.90 per share compared with the analyst mean expecting a $4.99 per-share adjusted profit this year.

