Markets
IPAR

Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2022: IPAR, NKE, CCL, CUK, TTC

December 21, 2022 — 03:58 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks still were mostly higher in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.5%.

Data Wednesday showed consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board index rose to a 108.3 reading in December, up from November's 101.4 score and market expectations for a 101 print this month.

In company news, Inter Parfums (IPAR) added 3.3% after Wednesday saying its Interparfums majority-owned subsidiary in Paris signed an exclusive 15-year fragrance licensing agreement with apparel company Lacoste, beginning in January 2024. The exclusive deal includes a 90 million euro ($95.6 million) entrance fee, with Interparfums developing, producing and marketing perfume and cosmetics lines under the Lacoste brand.

Toro Co. (TTC) was inching 0.5% higher, rebounding from a nearly 6% morning slump, after the power-equipment company Wednesday reported a 22% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q4 net sales, rising to $1.17 billion during the three months ended Oct. 31 but still lagging Street consensus call of $1.18 billion. It also sees non-GAAP net income for the current fiscal year in a range of $4.70 to $4.90 per share, below analyst expecations of $4.99 per-share adjusted profit.

Carnival (CCL, CUK) sailed to a 5% gain after the cruise operator reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.85 per share, more than halving its $1.72 per-share loss during the prior-year period and beating the analyst consensus expecting an $0.89 per-share loss for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

Nike (NKE) ran away with market-leading gains on Wednesday, rising 12%, after the athletic wear company overnight reported improved fiscal Q2 results, including an $0.85 per-share profit for the three months ended Nov. 30, up from $0.83 during the same quarter last year and beating the consensus on Capital IQ by $0.21 per share. Net revenue increased 17% to $13.32 billion, also exceeding the $12.57 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPAR
NKE
CCL
CUK
TTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.