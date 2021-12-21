Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2021: RAD,MNSO,GIS

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping about 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was racing 2% higher.

In company news, Rite Aid (RAD) sped to a more than 17% gain after the pharmacy retailer reported a surprise profit for its fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 27, posting adjusted net income of $0.15 per share and beating the two-analyst consensus call looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.18 per share.

Miniso Group Holding (MNSO) rose 7.1% after the Chinese retailer authorized a $200 million stock buyback program, running over the next nine months.

General Mills (GIS) retreated 4.2% after the food conglomerate Tuesday reported mixed financial results for its fiscal Q2, earning $0.99 per share, excluding one-time items, during the three months ended Nov. 28 compared with a $1.06 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share.

