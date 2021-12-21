Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2021: K,RAD,MNSO,GIS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping about 0.2%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was racing 2.3% higher.

In company news, Kellogg (K) was falling 2.7% late in Tuesday trading after workers at four of the breakfast cereal company's plants ratified a new five-year labor contract providing increased pay and improved benefits and ending a strike that lasted over three months. The 1,400 striking employees will return to work next week, with their union saying the deal also includes "a significant increase" in their pension multiplier and guarantees the company won't close any of the plants before October 2026.

General Mills (GIS) retreated 4.1% after the food conglomerate reported mixed financial results for its fiscal Q2, earning $0.99 per share, excluding one-time items, during the three months ended Nov. 28 compared with a $1.06 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share.

To the upside, Miniso Group Holding (MNSO) rose 8% after the Chinese retailer authorized a $200 million stock buyback program, running over the next nine months.

Rite Aid (RAD) sped to a more than 22% gain after the pharmacy retailer reported a surprise profit for its fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 27, posting adjusted net income of $0.15 per share and beating the two-analyst consensus call looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.18 per share.

