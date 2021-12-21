Markets
GIS

Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2021: GIS, MNSO, PLBY, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.29% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

General Mills (GIS) was slipping past 5% as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per diluted share, down from $1.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.05.

Miniso Group Holding (MNSO) was rallying by more than 8% after saying it has set up a share-buyback program to repurchase up to $200 million of its outstanding class A ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares, until Sept. 21.

PLBY Group (PLBY) was more than 4% higher after its Playboy brand launched Centerfold, a new digital platform for content creators.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GIS MNSO PLBY XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular