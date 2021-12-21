Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2021: GIS, MNSO, PLBY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.29% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

General Mills (GIS) was slipping past 5% as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per diluted share, down from $1.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.05.

Miniso Group Holding (MNSO) was rallying by more than 8% after saying it has set up a share-buyback program to repurchase up to $200 million of its outstanding class A ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares, until Sept. 21.

PLBY Group (PLBY) was more than 4% higher after its Playboy brand launched Centerfold, a new digital platform for content creators.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.