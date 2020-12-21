Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2020: TTM,WBAI,NKE

Consumer stocks still were slipping in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Tata Motors (TTM) fell 8.2% after the Indian car company Monday disclosed it would be increasing prices across its commercial vehicle line on Jan. 1. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has "become imperative to pass at least a portion" of its rising material and other input costs as well as currency conversion issues and rules in India requiring

automakers to reduce exhaust emissions. Specific price increases will depend on individual models and fuel types, Tata said.

Among gainers, 500.com (WBAI) was more than 48% higher, easing from a 149% gain earlier Monday that followed the Chinese online sports lottery company saying it was looking at getting into the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses. The company Monday also named Xianfeng Yang as its new chief executive and Bo Yu as its new chief operating officer, effective immediately, and disclosed plans for a $23 million private placement of 85.6 million newly issued Class A shares to Good Luck Information Technology for $26.9 cents apiece and equal to Friday's closing price of $2.69 per American depository share.

Nike (NKE) climbed 5.2% after the athletics-wear company late Friday reported a fiscal Q2 profit of $0.78 per share, improving on $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year and beat the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue grew 8.7% over year-ago levels to $11.2 billion, also exceeding the $10.5 billion Street view for the three months ended Nov. 30.

