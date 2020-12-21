Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2020: NKE, FCAU, THO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading as shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF were recently more than 2% lower.

Nike (NKE) was advancing by more than 5% after reporting fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.78, up from $0.70 in the same period last year. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for EPS of $0.62.

The European Commission said Monday that it has granted conditional approval to the planned combination between Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and French counterpart Groupe Peugeot, or PSA, that will see the two companies merge in 2021 and become Stellantis. Fiat Chrysler was more than 3% lower in recent trading.

Thor Industries (THO) said it has acquired Tiffin Motor Homes Inc. and related companies, including window manufacturer Wynne Enterprise and furniture manufacturer Roma Enterprises, for $300 million. Thor Industries was more than 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.