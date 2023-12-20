Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2023: WGO, GIS, BABA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were both down 0.3% recently.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) was more than 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, down from $2.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.17.

General Mills (GIS) was down more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q2 net sales of $5.14 billion, down from $5.22 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $5.36 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) said Chief Executive Eddie Yongming Wu will also serve as CEO of Taobao and Tmall Group, from Dec. 20. Alibaba was marginally advancing pre-bell.

