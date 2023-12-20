News & Insights

Markets
WGO

Consumer Sector Update for 12/20/2023: WGO, GIS, BABA, XLP, XLY

December 20, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were both down 0.3% recently.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) was more than 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, down from $2.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.17.

General Mills (GIS) was down more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q2 net sales of $5.14 billion, down from $5.22 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $5.36 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) said Chief Executive Eddie Yongming Wu will also serve as CEO of Taobao and Tmall Group, from Dec. 20. Alibaba was marginally advancing pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WGO
GIS
BABA
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.